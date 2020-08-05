Sports News

I want to train goalkeepers after I retire - Medeama's Eric Ofori Antwi

Goalkeeper, Eric Ofori Antwi

Medeama shotstopper, Eric Ofori Antwi, has revealed that he would want to train goalkeepers when he hangs his boots but added that he is not thinking about coaching full time at the moment.

A number of former footballers like CK Akonnor, Laryea Kingston, Kwesi Appiah and Maxwell Konadu among others have ventured into coaching and had success in the field so far.



When asked about coaching, Eric kept an open mind.



“For now I’ve not planned for coaching but what I have in mind is that when I hang my boots I want to train goalkeepers to have a brighter career,” he told sportscorna.com

He went on to state that he might engage in the lotto business among others when he finishes with football.



“For now there are a lot of plans on board. I am considering doing business even whiles playing actively so that after football i won’t be stranded.”



“My father gave me some tutoring as a lotto agent. So I can even be a lotto agent and do so many business,” he ended.

