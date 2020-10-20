I want to win AFCON with Black Stars - Alexander Djiku

Ghana international Alexander Djiku

Black Stars defender, Alexander Djiku, has said that he wants to win the Africa Cup of Nations in 2021.

Djiku was given his debut by Charles Akonnor during the 3-0 defeat to Mali. He also featured in the 5-1 win against Qatar.



The 26-year-old told the French media about his desire to win the AFCON trophy with the country, a trophy that has eluded the Black Stars since 1982.

"First, it will obviously be necessary to qualify for the CAN in 2022, and then, why not win it? The Black Stars are often placed but they never won a trophy (note: they won four CAN but the last time was in 1982). They were semi-finalists (2012, 2013, 2017), in the final (2010, 2015), so it's a major objective."



"Afterwards, we will also have to think about the World Cup in 2022. I remember their saga in South Africa in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals ... Why not do the same type of course again?"