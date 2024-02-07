I want to win World Cup and AFCON - Kurt Okraku on his legacy as GFA President

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has said he aims to win the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations during his tenure.

He stated that the vision is not only his but also the whole administration as accomplishing the objectives would be an incredible achievement for them.



"My vision is to win the World Cup and the AFCON for Ghana, and that's the vision of everyone at the FA," he said during a GFA-organized press conference in Kumasi.



Kurt Okraku assumed the role of Ghana's football chief in 2019. He has overseen three tournaments - 2021 AFCON, 2022 FIFA World Cup, and 2023 AFCON since his appointment.



Among the three tournaments, Ghana have failed to progress from their group while winning just one game in nine matches combined.

The recent performance at the 2023 AFCON has raised concerns about the future of football in the country. The Black Stars threw two games and lost one, failing to progress from a group made up of Egypt, Cae Verde, and Mozambique.



Within his four years as FA boss, Kurt Okraku has appointed four different coaches.



