I want to win gold for Ghana - Samuel Takyi reveals reason for suspending professional career

Olympic medallist, Samuel Takyi

Olympic medallist, Samuel Takyi has disclosed the reason behind his decision to take a step back from professional boxing and continue at the amateur level.

Two years after his success in the 2020 Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi announced that he is making the move up to fight professionally.



But speaking on Asempa FM on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Samuel Takyi announced that he has decided to withdraw from professional boxing and focus on amateur.



According to Takyi, fighting amateur will allow him to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games which will be held in Paris, France.



Takyi is convinced that he is equipped with the experience and skill to win gold for Ghana at Paris 2024.



“I’m convinced that If I go to Paris in 2024, I’d win gold for Ghana. I’m more experienced now than in Tokyo. I will quit professional and go back to amateur. After Paris, I will continue with professional boxing.



“If you are good, you are good and I believe that I’m the best in the ring. We have boxers on the national team so I’d like to fight them and show my worth before being integrated into the national team.

“I want to raise Ghana’s flag and have our anthem played in France. I have the experience of being a professional and having played at the Olympic Games so I’m convinced I can win a gold medal for Ghana” he said.



Takyi, who was Ghana’s sole medallist at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo had his first professional bout in April 2022.



The boxer earned victory over Kamalrudeen Boyefio via a second-round stoppage.



He currently has three career wins from as many bouts and is signed under the Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate, an outfit owned by the legendary former WBA welterweight champion Ike ‘Bazooka’ Quartey.



KPE