I want to win gold for Ghana at the Olympic Games - Freezy Mcbones

UK-based Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah, popularly known as 'Freezy Macbones' hopes to become the first Ghanaian to win gold in boxing at the Olympic Games.

Freezy MacBones became famous after his four-round knockout win in the UK veteran has agreed to represent Ghana in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers.



Even before he earns qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the heavyweight boxer has expressed his desire to win gold for Ghana at the Olympics.



Conveying his thoughts in a statement, the 33-year-old boxer said, “I’m currently training hard in order to make it past the qualifiers and bring back the gold next year.”



“This opportunity to represent my home country at the world’s biggest sporting event is a dream come true,” he added.



The heavyweight boxer who moved to the UK in 2012 was involved in a tussle over which country to represent at international level.

However, on Monday, August 14, the boxer announced that he would be fighting for Ghana’s Armature boxing team popularly known as the Black Bombers after earlier stating that he won't fight for the motherland.



“I have been called on to represent my country Ghana at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. This will commence after the African qualification bouts next month in Dakar, Senegal,” Freezy MacBones stated.



Freezy MacBones' journey to becoming a boxer began as a mason in Ghana and has been an inspiration to many people in the country.



Ghana has won one silver and three bronze medals in boxing at the Olympic Games.



