Sports News

I want to win the GPL golden boot – Agyenim Boateng

Agyenim Boateng singed for Dreams FC from Nzema Kotoko

Dreams FC's latest addition, Agyenim Boateng has set his sights on winning the Ghana Premier League golden boot.

Boateng signed a four-year deal with the Premier League side ending his three-year spell with Nzema Kotoko.



He scored 38 goals in 52 games making him one of the prolific attackers in the Division One League.



According to him, his target is to win the Ghana Premier League golden boot on his debut season.

“I have a simple target, to score goals and to win the goal king at the end of the season,” he said at his unveiling, Thursday.



“I was scoring goals in Divison One and I am here to continue that. I also want to help the club win trophies and put smiles on the faces of the fans” he added.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has scheduled October as the date of starting the 2020-21 season.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.