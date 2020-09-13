I want to win the GPL golden boot – Agyenim Boateng

Click for Market Deals →
Dreams FC's latest addition, Agyenim Boateng has set his sights on winning the Ghana Premier League golden boot.
Boateng signed a four-year deal with the Premier League side ending his three-year spell with Nzema Kotoko.
He scored 38 goals in 52 games making him one of the prolific attackers in the Division One League.
According to him, his target is to win the Ghana Premier League golden boot on his debut season.
“I have a simple target, to score goals and to win the goal king at the end of the season,” he said at his unveiling, Thursday.
“I was scoring goals in Divison One and I am here to continue that. I also want to help the club win trophies and put smiles on the faces of the fans” he added.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has scheduled October as the date of starting the 2020-21 season.
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Sam Adams has not been sacked by Asante Kotoko – Manager
- Zambian champions Nkana FC closing in on defender Christopher Bonney
- We are yet to receive any compensation from Kotoko after 2017 accident - Eric Donkor
- 'Shafiu Mumuni has no motivation to play in Ghana' – Ebo Kwaitoo
- AshGold is ahead of Asante Kotoko when it comes to infrastructure - Eric Donkor
- Read all related articles