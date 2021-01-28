I want to win trophies for Ghana – Coach Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has spelt out his objectives of going to into coaching after he retired from active football.

The former Black Stars winger is regarded of one the best Ghanaian players of the 21 century and played a key role in Ghana’s qualification to the 2006 and 2010 World Cup though he was unable to feature in any of them.



After hanging his boots, Laryea Kingston has taken up coaching and is currently the under-15 coach of the Right to Dream Academy.



Speaking in an interview, Laryea said that his immediate task is to unearth and develop players for the country.



He explained that talents abound in the country and as a coach and former player, it is a duty of his to nurture some of the talents.



But as he progresses in his career, Laryea’s ultimate dream will be to win trophies with the Black Stars.

“Everyone has as vision and before I went into coaching my dream was to help develop elite footballers and athletes. I want to win trophies and also work hard wherever I go. I have to educate myself and make sure and when the time is right and I’m given the opportunity, I can help win something for the country. That’s one of my dreams and it is to win trophies with the Black Stars”, he said on Citi FM.



In 41 appearances for the Black Stars, Laryea Kingston managed six goals for the country.



He is however remembered fondly for his performance in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations which was staged here in Ghana.



The winger, blessed with skills and foot-works dazzled in the game he played particularly against Nigeria.