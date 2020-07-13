Sports News

I want to win trophies with Accra Hearts of Oak - Nuru Sulley

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Nuru Sulley

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Nuru Sulley has pledged to end the ten-year trophy drought of the former CAF Champions League winners.

Nuru Sulley signed for the Accra-based club in the last transfer window but did not feature as the 2019/20 football season in Ghana was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



After featuring for some clubs in Europe and Asia, Sulley is back at the capital club where he spent three and a half years between 2011 and 2014.



Speaking to Hearts Media Sulley, he said“During my first spell at Hearts, the club failed to win a major trophy and, this is not something that was happy about,”

“I am here to leave a mark and, I will work tirelessly with the rest of my teammates to ensure that we win on the pitch and win trophies when football returns,” he added.



“Hearts of Oak means so much to me and, I want to repay the trust the board and management has shown to me by bringing me back to the club,”



“That will be great joy and together with my colleagues, we will strive to go the extra mile to make the fans very happy by bringing successes again to the club,” he concluded.

