I want to win trophies with Atletico Madrid – Thomas Partey speaks amid Arsenal rumours

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal’s pursuit of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey will end in futility if the player’s latest comments are anything to go by.

Partey has been mauling on a new Atletico Madrid amid rumours of interest from several clubs.



Arsenal were said to be the frontrunners for the Ghanaian midfielder with an initial bid rejected by Atletico Madrid who are unwilling to trade their star midfielder.



Partey’s unwillingness to renew his Atletico Madrid contract has given clubs hope that they could secure him by triggering his $50million release clause.



But his latest comment suggests that his stay in Madrid could go beyond his current deal.



Like Koke and Gabi who are considered Atletico Madrid legends, Partey wants to be remembered as such.



He biggest and most pressing craving is to win trophies with Atletico Madrid.

I remember the first game I played, everybody was shouting and I wasn’t used to it. From there, I said to myself, I have to continue playing well to attract more attention because I kept on hearing names like Fernando Torres, Gabi and Koke.” The fans were always singing their names. I said one day I hope they will be able to sing my name.”



“I don’t see myself as a key player yet because I have a lot of important players ahead of me.”



“My dream is to be able to reach a higher level than them, to be able to archive something they have never achieved with this team. It is not easy but I am sure with hard work, everything will be Ok.



Partey was not in action last night as Leipzig kicked out Diego Simeone’s men.



The 27-year-old who had been injured for almost three weeks was named in the matchday squad but could only watch from the stands as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the German club.

