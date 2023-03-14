I wanted Manchester United to sign Thomas Partey - Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand and Arsenal's Thomas Partey

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has admitted that he wanted the Red Devils to sign Thomas Partey before the Ghanaian joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020.

The former English International, on Vibe with FIVE podcast, admittedly said Partey is a top player and that he highly rates the midfielder.



While establishing how he admires Partey, he made reference to his previous episodes on the show, where he said he wanted Partey at Man United before Arsenal snatched him.



"I rate Partey...I've done clips that before he went to Arsenal, I was saying Man United should buy Partey," he said.



When the Partey-Casemiro debate popped up in the discussion, Ferdinand said the comparison is unfair to Partey.

"I genuinely believe he is a top player but if you keep mentioning Casemiro, I don't think it will be fair on him."



Thomas Partey has been in sublime form for Arsenal in the 2022/2023 season. He has been the masterstroke and held the Gunners down as they lead the English Premier League table.



Arsenal are yet to record a defeat this season with him on the field. The league leaders, in total, have lost three games.



EE/KPE