I wanted the Black Stars to win the 2022 World Cup - Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

President of Ghana's Football Association, Kurt Okraku has said that it was his desire that the Black Stars won the 2022 World Cup.

Despite the disappointment faced by the team during the tournament, Okraku commended the unwavering support of Ghanaians and remained optimistic about the future of the Black Stars under his leadership.



Speaking at the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi, he shared the federation's vision for the various national teams.



"When we qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, that was a big gain for Ghana and we earned the respect of the world," he said.



"As a leader of the football family, I would have loved that the Black Stars brought home the World Cup trophy. That was the vision but it did not happen. Whatever happened, it is because we had the support of Ghanaians," he added.

Kurt Okraku is seeking re-election as the GFA President during the upcoming elections in October.



Having served as the President of the GFA for nearly four years, he has four months remaining in his current tenure as the head of the federation.



JNA/KPE