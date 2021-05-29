I wanted to close the point gap on Hearts of Oak - Karela United coach after stalemate with Olympics

Karela United Coach, Evans Adotey

Karela United Coach, Evans Adotey has said his side was desperate to close the points gap between them and league leaders, Hearts of Oak.

Karela hosted the two times Ghana Premier League champions on Friday in matchday 27 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Diawisie Taylor shot the home side into the lead from the penalty spot with just five minutes played.



The Dade Boys however returned with a changed plan leading to a perfect equalizer from Samuel Ashie-Quaye on the 44th minute.



The 1-1 draw leaves them on 43 points and sits in the 4th position with Hearts of Oak sitting on top of the league log with 46 points.



However, Adotey was not pleased with his inability to narrow the gab at the top.

“I said earlier, my ambition was to claim the maximum points to ensure that we close the gap between us and the one at the top, I mean Hearts of Oak," he said after the game.



“Unfortunately things turned the other side. In the game of football, I keep on saying that, it is all about setting your objectives right and ensuring that players go by the side of play or game plan under the principles of play.



“We took a first-half lead but unfortunately we gave up the fight till we came back in the last twenty minutes to struggle for the winner but things turned the other way," he added.



Karela United will play host to Medeama SC in the matchday 28 games at the Akoon Park next weekend.