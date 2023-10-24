I wanted to commit suicide – Nigerian football star Femi Opabunmi opens up on struggles

Ex-Nigeria international Femi Opabunmi

Former Super Eagles star, Femi Opabunmi, has revealed the heart-wrenching story of how he lost his sight while pursuing a career in football.

Opabunmi rose to fame when he scored a goal in Nigeria's 3-0 win over Burkina Faso to win the African U-17 Championship in 2001. Subsequently, Nigeria qualified for the 2001 FIFA U-17 World Championship in Trinidad and Tobago and he continued his scoring prowess with a hattrick against Australia in the quarter-final.



Femi Opabunmi ended the tournament with the Silver Boot as the second highest goal scorer with 5 goals and also the Bronze Ball as third best player in the tournament. Nigeria were runners-up following a 3-0 defeat to France in the final.



His exploits at the youth level earned him a slot in Nigeria’s final squad for the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea, where he made his debut against England in the final group game with Nigeria failing to progress out of the group stages.



Femi Opabunmi was considered the next major player in Nigerian football, but unfortunately his career hit a roadblock in 2006 when he had to battle glaucoma.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb by Vanguard News on Sunday, 22 October 2023 , Opabunmi narrated his painful ordeal while playing for the then-France Ligue 2 side, Chamois Niortais Football Club.



“When I was playing in the second division in France for Niort FC, I found it difficult to see anything when I was on the field of play. When I raised my head, I nodded and I saw like clouds and that prompted me to see a specialist” he said.

Owing to his sight problem and eagerness to get the best of treatment, he travelled to Romania, United Kingdom and the United States.



“After the medical examinations, I came back to France to consult my personal eye specialist. He informed me that my case was complicated and that I needed to undergo an operation within 10 days, or I would lose my sight completely. I had no choice than to undergo the operation, and after the operation, I was blind for 17 days”, Opabunmi explained.



Realizing the gravity of his condition and the limitations of medical intervention, he decided to return to Nigeria in search of a solution.



Opabunmi reflected on his decision: “When a white man tells you your case is complicated, you would know it’s not medical, and you have to pray.”



“Due to the issue, I quit the game when I was still active, which was a painful exit for me. I didn’t like watching Nigeria’s matches back then because I felt bad when I saw my mates still playing active football.” he explained.



Femi Opabunmi is now the Head Coach of Alamu Football Academy, the first free football academy which is set to participate in the Nigerian Premier league in Iwo, Osun State.

