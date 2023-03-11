I warned Slavko Matic that supporters will get him out of the club - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe has revealed that he forwarned the embattled coach of the club Slavko Matic that supporters of the club will cause his sack when results turn sour.

The Serbian coach's future has been shrouded with doubts after he was prevented from training the team last week by irate supporters of the club.



Matic was chased out of training prior to their 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko on Sunday as their match day 20 game was overseen by assistant coach David Ocloo.



Hearts of Oak lost back-to-back matches against Aduana Stars and Great Olympics which ignited the ire of the supporters.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, the former GFA boss revealed that he warned the Serbian gaffer to be careful with supporters and players as they could be his undoing if results are not coming.

“I personally called Matic and advised him, that he should be careful of the supporters,” he said on Asempa FM.



“The success of the club depends on the playing team and the supporters, if you don’t get good results, supporters of the club will react, not violently.



“If he is not careful, and we keep on chalking bad results, the supporters will get him out of the club.”



Hearts won last week's crunch fixture against Asante Kotoko moving them level on points with the reds and will play Bibiani Gold Stars this weekend.