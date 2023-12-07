I was a better goal scorer than Asamoah Gyan - Ransford Osei

Ransford Osei and Asamoah Gyan

Under-20 World Cup winner, Ransford Osei, has opined that he was a better goal scorer than Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

Despite believing he was a better finisher than Gyan, he acknowledged that the former Sunderland man was a phenomenal footballer.



Speaking in an interview with Frank Agyam, he said Asamoah Gyan only seemed better because he had more opportunities.



“Asamoah Gyan was a fantastic player but not more clinical than me, when it comes to goal scoring, I will have scored more than him but he had more chances,” the former Kesbben player said.



Ransford Osei was the main man for Ghana during his time at the youth level with his incredible goal-scoring prowess.



At the U-17 level, he won the Golden Boot for finishing as the top scorer at the U-17 African Youth Championship with 7 goals.

He also won the silver shoe after placing second on the top scorer's chart at the U-17 FIFA World Cup with 6 goals.



Whereas at the U-20 level, where he rose to fame, he won the top scorer at the U-20 AFCON in 2009, scoring 7 goals in five games. He won the best player of the tournament.



He went on to finish third on the top scorers list at the U-20 FIFA World Cup with four goals.



He is regarded as one of the best talents to have gone through the ranks of the national teams.



