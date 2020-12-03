'I was a bit lazy'- Osman Bukari opens up on unsuccessful trials with Anderlecht in 2018

Ghana international Osman Bukari

Ghana midfielder, Osman Bukari has opened up on his unsuccessful trials with Belgian giants, Anderlecht in 2018.

The 20-year-old was on trials for six months but failed to impress the technical handlers Anderlecht.



Osman Bukari joined KAA Gent in the summer transfer window from AS Trencin and has been one of the key players for this side this season.



Speaking in an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, the Black Meteors winger has disclosed why he failed to impress during his trials with Anderlecht.



"I had a hard time there in the beginning," admits Bukari.

"I thought I could achieve anything with my talent. (Laughs) But I was a bit lazy. There I learned that I also had to work hard."



“I played nine matches with the reserves, in which I scored six times. When I heard at the end of those six months that I did not get a contract, I was disappointed, because I really wanted to play football in Europe."



"But then my manager came up with Trencin. The first year I still had a hard time. I had to adapt to the playing style. (Laughs) Sometimes I was so fast that I had to wait at the front for a counterattack until my fellow players could join.”



“But I told myself that I was only with Trencin to get better and move to bigger competition. Last season I scored 10 goals in 25 games. Not bad for a winger."