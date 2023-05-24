0
I was approached to become Ghana coach in 2006 - Lothar Matthäus

Lothar Matthaus Ghanaweb Lothar Matthäus

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

World Cup winner and Germany legend, Lothar Matthäus, has revealed that he was approached by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding the possibility of becoming the Black Stars head coach.

He stated that he was not ultimately selected to take charge of the Ghana national team because the GFA may have had numerous candidates on their list.

"Ghana approached me for the coaching role around 2005 and 2006. We were in touch, but for some reason, it did not work out in the final stages of discussions.

"Perhaps there were many candidates on their list, and maybe I was one of them."

The 1990 Ballon d'Or winner spoke at a press conference in Accra, where it was announced that he had acquired a majority stake in Accra Lions Football Club, a top-flight side in the Ghana Premier League.

He also revealed that he would visit Ghana frequently after the deal to build relationships and discover more talent.

