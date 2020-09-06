Sports News

I was arrested because of Tony Yeboah, but he betrayed me - Kotoko Babies founder

Tony Yeboah and Peter Naami, founder of Kotoko Babies

Peter Naami, founder of Kotoko Babies has disclosed that former Ghana and Frankfurt striker betrayed him despite sacrificing a lot for his sake, including being put behind bars by the police. Tony Yeboah is regarded as the best striker Ghana has ever produced and during his illustrious career, he won the top scorers’ award on the local scene twice and also emerged as the Bundesliga top scorer on two occasions with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Until recently, he was Ghana’s top scorer in the history of the English Premier League when he bagged 24 goals for Leeds United in the 1990s.



Tony Yeboah’s journey to stardom started in Kumasi with Kotoko Babies, the colts club he played.



Mr. Peter Naami who was the founder of Kumasi Babies says that Tony Yeboah’s parents were reluctant to let him play football and indicated that he was once arrested for allegedly kidnapping the former Black Stars striker.



He has accused Yeboah that despite all the sacrifices he made for him, the ex-Hamburg striker turned his back on him and even blocked opportunities that were supposed to come his way

“I met former President Kuffour on several occasion when he was the chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and for that matter he is aware that i am the one who founded the Kotoko Babies. I was arrested because of Tony Yeboah all because his parents said that i have kidnapped him which was not so. Tony Yeboah parents did not wanted him to play football but rather preach the word of God so they allegedly reported me for kidnapping their child so that the police will arrest me of which they succeeded in it. I spent a day in prison all because of Tony Yeboah but sports authorities came in and i was released,” Mr Naami told Rashad on Gh Page TV, Peter Naami



“The parents of Tony Yeboah did not wanted him to play football so they threatened me in every way just to leave him so he can join them in preaching the word of God. One day, we were having a match and my player who is also the senior brother of Tony Yeboah was not around so we were lacking one player. This paved a way for Tony Yeboah to play his first match after training him for some days. He performed soo well and that was the start of his stardom. He had the chance to go to Europe through a lady after playing so well at Kwahu. Due to how good he was at scoring goals in Germany, his German counterparts thought that he uses some magical powers so they came to Ghana together with Tony Yeboah to find out.



“The foreigners met me and i told them that it was God who gave him such a talent and the man who came with Tony Yeboah from Germany gave me a promise that he will buy me a bus and support me. After three months of returning to Germany, the bus came but the family of Tony Yeboah never gave it to me. I told Tony Yeboah and he never did anything about it and up to now he has not even remember to appreciate what i did for him. He betrayed me to the white people who promise to help me and for that matter i am suffering now. He also blocked a lot of opportunities i had with the foreigners and now am finding it difficult to survive”.

