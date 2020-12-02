I was better than Roberto Carlos – Adjah Tetteh brags

Former Accra Hearts of Oak player, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Lawrence Adjah Tetteh has said that he was a better player than Brazilian full-back Roberto Carlos during his playing days.

Adjah Tetteh, a member of the Accra Hearts of Oak squad that won the CAF Champions League in 2000 in an interview with Bryt FM expressed disappointment in the cancellation of the 2001 FIFA Club World Cup tournament.



According to him, the Phobians could have made a meaningful impact at the time with the quality players they had at that time.



The Phobians won their first-ever CAF Champions League in 2000 under coach Cecil Jones Attoquayefio after beating Esperance 3-1 on aggregate to win the continental showpiece.



The victory meant Accra Hearts of Oak were to play at FIFA Club World Cup. But In 2001, the rainbow boys missed out on playing in the second edition of the FIFA Club World Cup in Spain following the collapse of FIFA’s marketing partner IS.

Tetteh said, “Once the competition did not take place each of the qualified teams would make a case of winning it. So I believe we could have won it.”



“I can also make a case for myself that Roberto Carlos of Real Madrid at the time was not better than me.”



“Not playing in the club world cup dumped most of the player’s chances. A team brought an offer to sign me so I decided to use the tournament to showcase myself better to the club in order to increase my value.”



“But in all, I will say I am satisfied with my achievements in football” he concluded.