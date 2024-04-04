I was busy with football - Nyantakyi reveals why he rejected active politics since 2012

Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi has disclosed that since 2012, Ejisu residents have approached him numerous times urging him to contest for the position of Member of Parliament (MP).

According to him, due to his busy schedule in football administration, he had consistently declined these invitations, citing a lack of time to commit to politics.



He explained that he instead focused on community initiatives such as establishing the Annual Easter Games and providing football equipment to various towns within the constituency.



“For a long time, I shied away from active partisan politics. Since 2012, I have received several invitations from well-meaning people of Ejisu to contest and become their Member of Parliament (MP). But I have on each occasion resisted the invitation on the grounds that I didn’t have the time. I was then busy with football.



“What I did to make amends was to establish the Annual Easter Games. So football was played in almost all the 45 towns in the Ejisu Constituency. I provided jerseys, footballs, and boots for the players. So I did that for a long time, and that to me was my way of giving back to society what they had given to me,” myjoyonline.com quoted him as saying in an interview on April 3, 2024.



He added, “The calls intensified again, and this time, I am less busy, and I want to give it a try.”



Nyantakyi is now contesting the vacant seat with other aspirants, including three women.

The demise of the Ejisu Member of Parliament, John Kumah, occasioned the vacancy.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







