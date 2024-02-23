I was confused – Richard Boadu on why he didn't celebrate goal against Al Sadaqa

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu has revealed why he did not celebrate his match-winning goal for Al Ahly Benghazi in their game against Al Sadaqa in the Libyan Premier League.

The former Asante Kotoko captain inspired his outfit to secure maximum points on Wednesday after netting an injury-time goal in the crucial encounter.



The 25-year-old fired home the winning goal in the 93rd minute to snatch the three maximum points for his outfit in the much-anticipated clash. It is his first goal since securing a move to the club last summer.



Asked why he refused to celebrate his goal, Boadu said, “I was confused”

The Ghanaian midfielder has established himself as a key member of the Al Ahly Benghazi team since joining the club from Kotoko in August 2023.



Al Ahly Benghazi are second on the Libyan League table with 25 points after 12 games into the campaign. They trail log leaders Al Nasr by three points.