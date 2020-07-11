Sports News

I was convinced moving to Hoffenheim was good stepping stone to the EPL- Afriyie Acquah

Afriyie Acquah

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has revealed his main reason for moving to Germany at a time when he was in the form of his life was motivated by his dream to play in the EPL.

The 28-year old joined Heffenheim in 2013, but his big move to the Bundesliga was nightmarish after struggling in his two year stay at the club.



According to Afriyie, the idea of making a dream move to the English Premier League felt more realistic moving to Germany.



“The Hoffenheim deal came too early for me. January transfers are hard. It’s rare for players to do well when they are signed in the winter window, he he told godfred.substack.com



“I was also in the form of my life in Parma. I had even earned another call up to the Black Stars and scored my first goal against Malawi.

“Roberto Donadoni -who was then the coach of Parma did not want me to leave. We were doing well and were in the top half of the league at the time.



“I opted to leave because I was convinced it was going to be a good stepping stone to the Premier League,” added.



Acquah now plays in Turkey for Yeni Malatayaspor, where he has made 26 appearances and scored once since joining the club last summer.

