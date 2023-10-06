I was given 15 min to leave the hotel - Kevin-Prince Boateng shares dreadful 2014 World Cup experience

Kevin-Prince Boateng

One of Ghana’s best players during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was undoubtedly Kevin-Prince Boateng, where he scored Ghana’s equalizer against USA in a 2-1 score line with Asamoah Gyan sealing the win for the Black Stars in the extra time.

He played a part in Ghana’s best ever World Cup appearance following a quarter-final exit after losing 4-2 on penalties to Uruguay.



However, he announced his retirement in 2012, missing out on the 2012 AFCON and subsequently the 2013 edition but rescinded his decision and returned to national duties in October 2013.



In June 2014, Boateng was selected for Ghana’s 2014 FIFA World Cup qualification play-offs against Egypt, and was finally named in Ghana’s final squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



Boateng came on as a second-half substitute against the United States in a 2–1 defeat. He was then selected to start against Germany in a 2–2 draw.



However, prior to Ghana’s final group game against Portugal, it was reported that Kevin-Prince Boateng was kicked out of the team over disciplinary reasons and was later asked to depart the team's hotel.

According to Boateng, he spoke to the President and criticized them with regards to payment during a meeting with the officials.



Speaking to Vibes with Five, the former Ghanaian international said “I spoke to the President about payment and so I criticized them during a meeting. I told them they can’t treat us like that because we know how much they make and what we deserve to receive and give the players what they deserve. They did not like the idea and they kicked me out”.



“A letter was placed at the entrance to my room at 6am and we had a game against Portugal the very same day. I took the letter and threw it away and went back to sleep. Minutes after, my phone rang and it was a friend journalist from Germany who alerted me that I have been kicked out and the news is all over. I told him to hold on and I went back to check what entailed in the letter, it was there I got to know I was kicked out of the team”, he added.



Kevin-Prince Boateng further explained that, after the shocking news before the much-anticipated game against Portugal, he was again met with another news when he was ordered to vacate the hotel and hand over all forms of identities.



“They asked me to leave the hotel in 15 minutes and return my card. I went out to call Sulley Muntari and he responded saying he has been kicked out and asked to depart the hotel just like me. They kicked both of us out of the team and hotel on the game day”, Boateng further added.

Kevin-Prince Boateng announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 36 in August 2023.



The Berlin-born playmaker who had an eventful club career across Europe, announced the decision via an Instagram post ‘I LOVE YOU’.



