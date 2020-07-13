Sports News

I was going to wear jersey number 27 at Arsenal - Shilla Illiasu

Former Black Stars defender Shilla Illiasu

Former Black Stars defender Shilla Illiasu has reiterated that it still hurts him for missing out on a dream move to Arsenal.

Illiasu emerged as one of the Stars of the Black Stars team that participated in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.



His performance attracted offers from several clubs for his signature and disclosed earlier this year that he was close to joining Arsenal, yet the owner of King Faisal Alhaji Grunsah who had a stake in the transfer made excessive demands which contributed to the collapse of the deal.



14 years down memory lane, the former Asante Kotoko and Kumasi based King Faisal defender has reiterated that it still hurts to miss out on a dream move to Arsenal.



“When the opportunity to play for Arsenal came, I was in doubt. I didn’t think my dream was coming to pass. I love Arsenal,” Shillia Illiasu told TV3.



“After our game against Czech, I was at the hotel when my agent came to me and said ‘Shilla, gradually we are getting close; Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger was at the stadium and so, after the tournament you are going to Arsenal for trials’.

“I went to Arsenal for two weeks. I nearly signed a deal. I remember Ghana’s game against Togo in London, I came to the match and saw a journalist and he said ‘Shilla, congratulations you have been given the number 27 jersey to represent Arsenal’. Kolo Touré was there and he also said ‘sign what are you waiting for’ and I told him I was waiting for my agent. If you ask me what really went wrong, I can’t tell. I really regret not signing for Arsenal,” he added.



Illiasu’s career saw him play domestically for Real Tamale United, King Faisal and Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



He also played for Russian side FC Saturn Ramenskoye and Impuls Dilijan in Armenia.



Meanwhile, Illiasu is currently into maize farming in Tamale.

