I was heartbroken to see Nigeria beat Ghana at U17 WAFU Cup of Nations - Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars player Derek Boateng

Former Black Stars player Derek Boateng has expressed deep disappointment after witnessing Nigeria defeat Ghana in the 2022 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.

A 2-0 defeat to Ghana's bitterest rivals in their first group game meant the Black Starlets, who had won the competition the year prior, exited in the first hurdle, failing to qualify for the ongoing 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.



Boateng, who progressed through Ghana's youth ranks to the senior national team, the Black Stars, and was scouting at the tournament for Right to Dream Academy, clarified that the actual scoreline was a 2-0 defeat, not the claimed 4-0.

Reflecting on the match, Boateng revealed his dismay at the result, stating, "I was in Ghana last year for the WAFU. I was scouting for Right to Dream, and I watched Nigeria beat us 2-0. Since I started football, I have never seen Nigeria beat us 4-0," he told Joy Sports.



"Nigeria does not come close to Ghana when it comes to football, but when I saw what was going on, I was really heartbroken. I didn't see any GFA officials over there," he stated.