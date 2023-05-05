I was more popular than him; it's a misogynistic society - Hakimi's wife hits back at critics

Paris Saint-German star Achraf Hakimi and his wife Hiba Abouk

Hiba Abouk, the wife of Paris Saint-German star Achraf Hakimi, has hit back at his critics, saying she was more popular than the player when they met.

Abouk has been tagged as financially hungry in the couple's divorce case as she demanded 10 million euros from Hakimi.



The actress, in her reaction, has said she was more well-known while Hakimi earned no money at the start of their relationship.



"It is a macho and misogynist world considering that when we started our relationship he did not earn money and I was better known than him. Imagine that," said Abouk.



Abouk added that she is not affected by the social media commentary on her demands in the divorce case.



"The good thing is that I am no longer affected by what they say. "I want to be discreet so that tomorrow does not affect our family. I trust in justice and common sense, which are on my side," she said.

PSG star, Achraf Hakimi and his wife, Hiba Aboukhris Benslimane known in the entertainment industry as Hiba Abouk are currently in court litigating their marriage.



Achraf has reportedly put all his fortune into her name to avoid sharing his life gains.



According to Marca, Abouk's lawyers are considering suing Hakimi for a crime of fraud for having included his mother as a beneficiary of his fortune.



