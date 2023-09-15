I was neglected by Nana Yaw Amponsah's management - Ex-Kotoko striker cries for help

Former Asante Kotoko striker Ibrahim Osman is appealing to all and sundry for assistance after being rendered helpless due to injury.

According to Osman, he picked up the injury two seasons back while playing for King Faisal against Accra Lions on loan from Asante Kotoko.



Osman said he was not given any better treatment by the doctors of King Faisal but was asked to apply ice cubes to his injury which he did but the pains kept emanating as he was forced to train and play the remaining three games of the season.



The situation he said is having a negative impact on his football career because he has been sidelined for more than a year without any help, despite placing several calls to the Management and Board of Asante Kotoko.



Speaking to Angel FM, Ibrahim Osman said he has been battling with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury for over a year since he returned to Kotoko, leaving him unattached following his contract expiration in July 2023.



“I was neglected by Nana Yaw Amponsah and his management, he refused to answer my calls, and now my contract with the club has expired. I’m pleading with the GFA to help me with my injury”.



“Frankly speaking, I need help badly because I have no one. People Think I have traveled out of the country but I am in my house, I didn’t go anywhere. I have been home for more than a year without playing football, and I will need GHC40,000 for my surgery”, Osman chronicled.

The development comes on the back of the death of Legon Cities goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey after a short illness.



Notwithstanding, fellow Legon Cities and Black Galaxies goalkeeper, William Essu, who has been battling with illness for the past few months has been attended to by the Professional Footballers Association (PFAG).



