I was never intimidated - Anim Cudjoe on pressure from Kotoko fans

Talented winger Matthew Cudjoe has denied that he felt pressured to impress for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The 16-yer-old, who spent a season with Kotoko, admitted playing for the club comes with a lot pressure because of their huge fan base but he was never under pressure.



Cudjoe gave an impressive account of himself before the season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He is famously remembered for his great display in 2-1 win against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With the game ending in a stalemate, Cudjoe, a second-half substitute, helped Kotoko win a penalty which was converted by Naby Keita.



“It is true Kotoko and Hearts are the biggest clubs in the country and playing for them comes with a lot of pressure but I was never intimidated by the huge followers. I am rather motivated when I see a huge crowd. I want to entertain them and make them happy with my style of play,” Anim Cudjoe said.



He made 6 appearances in the Ghana Premier League for Kotoko.

