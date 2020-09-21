I was not afraid to come up against Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, others in 2006 - John Painstil

Former Black Stars defender, John Painstil, has lifted the lid on his first FIFA World Cup encounter with five times World Champions Brazil, in 2016.

The success story of Ghana’s maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in Germany 2006 was cut short by star-stared Brazil who whipped the Black Stars by 3-0.



Goals from Luis Ronaldo, Adriano, and Ze Roberto was enough for the Brazilians to break the wings of the Black Stars.



There were some commentaries in the media that the Black Star players couldn't rise to the big occasion because they were stunned by the presence of the star-stared Brazil team who had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Kaka, Cafu, etc.



However, John Painstil in an interview with Beyond the Pitch which airs on GTV Sports + stated that he was never afraid to come up against Brazil in the said tournament.



"I will still tell you that I didn't know them. Even now, I face every player on the same level. So that time with Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Ze Roberto, I was not even forcing on them."

"My focus was to enjoy the game and enjoy that Ghana is saved so we can take the three points," John Painstil concluded.



Beyond The Pitch airs every Wednesday at 2 pm on GTV Sports Plus.



Watch the interview in the video below from the 14th minute:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.