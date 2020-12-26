I was not convinced with Justice Blay's demands - Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko player, Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah, has revealed that the demands made by Medeama for Justice Blay didn't convince him.

Justice Blay played for Kotoko on loan last season and put up some exceptional performances.



The Porcupine Warriors sought to sign him permanently after he returned to Medeama but the move fell through.



In an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Amponsah explained why.

"Medeama quoted 300,000ghc for Blay and 40% future transfer but I demanded for explanation and Moses Parker explained issues to me but I wasn't convinced," he stated.



