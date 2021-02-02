I was not given much time at Asante Kotoko- Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu

Former Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu has reacted to his sacking by the Porcupine Warriors.

Maxwell Konadu, a former assistant coach of the Black Stars was shown the exit door hours after their defeat to Accra Great Olympics in December in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign to end his three-year contract.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, he said that he was not giving much to bond with the team just a month after starting the league.



According to him, there haven't been any major changes or differences in the team ever since he left the club after watching their clash with Aduana Stars.



"It was a new team and players will want to exhibit their individual brilliance rather than playing as a team and that made the gelling of the team difficult. It is the reason we started the season very poorly, but I knew with time, the team will settle."

"Ever since I left, the only Kotoko game I watched was against Aduana Stars and there haven't been any changes. The only difference is that Fabio Gama has been cleared and now plays actively for the team," he concluded.



Maxwell Konadu played five matches in the 2020/21 season for Asante Kotoko, winning one, drawing three, and losing one.



He was also in charge when the club drew with FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania in the CAF Champions League prelims.