I was not pressured to become a footballer - Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew, has disclosed that he was not forced to become a footballer despite being born into a family of footballers.

According to him, he never enjoyed going for training in his early years as he preferred playing with friends until he turned 10 years old.



“When I began playing, I wasn’t too interested in the game. I was just interested in playing with my friends in the area and didn’t like to training that much. I started going to training gradually at the age of 10 to 12 and from there everything started,” he told GTV Sports+.



He considers himself fortunate to belong to the Ayew family, emphasizing that they never exerted pressure on him or his siblings to pursue football.



The Crystal Palace forward also stated that being born into a family of footballers naturally presented an opportunity, and he believed one's destiny is predetermined by God.

Jordan Ayew expressed his pride in his family's legacy and the privilege of carrying it forward.



In his words, “I’m very lucky to have come from the Ayew family. They’ve never put pressure on us to play football and obviously when you come from a family of footballers, automatically you have to give yourself a chance. Aside that your destiny is your destiny. It is what God has written for us and we’re privileged and really proud.”



