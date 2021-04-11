I was overlooked by Inter Allies and Medeama - Hearts of Oak striker Victor Aidoo

Hearts of Oak attacker Victor Aidoo

Hearts of Oak attacker Victor Aidoo has revealed a failed attempt to land himself a deal with Inter Allies and Medeama.

The striker,23, joined Hearts of Oak from Division one side Samatex before the start of the season and has become a fans' favorite.



The forward has so far netted 7 League goals for the Rainbow Club putting him in fourth place on the goal scorers chat.



Before joining Hearts of Oak, Aidoo tried his luck with Inter Allies and Medeama which proved futile.

“Before joining Hearts of Oak I came to Inter Allies for trails but I was overlooked as things didn’t go well so I had to go back to Samatex,” Aidoo spoke to TV3’s GPL Xpress.



“I later went to Medeama during the NC Competition but then against was couldn’t get the chance so I had to return to Samatex before Hearts of Oak came.”



The striker has been leading the lines for Hearts of Oak since making his debut against Bechem United.