I was paid GH₵5 a month at King Faisal – Yusif Chibsah

Former King Faisal player, Yusif Chibsah

Former Ghana international, Yusif Chibsah, has made a shocking statement of how he was excited to be taking a salary of just GH₵5 a month as salary when he was playing for Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal.

According to Chibsah, his meagre salary was not an issue for him because all he wanted to do as a 16-year-old back then was play for a club in Ghana’s top-flight league.



Despite receiving a modest salary of GH₵5 per month, he was filled with excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to play in the topflight league of his country.



Chibsah's main motivation was not the money he earned but rather the chance to showcase his talent and make a name for himself in the football world.



He found satisfaction in seeing his name mentioned in newspapers such as the Daily Graphic and Graphic Sports, making headlines after matches.



“How much was I making at King Faisal, 5 cedis a month but that wasn’t the motivation for me. The motivation was a colts player getting the opportunity to play in the Premier League. That was the joy,” he said in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

“Week in week out you see yourself in Daily Graphic, Graphic Sports here and there, people are mentioning your name that was the joy. Maybe we were childish or young at that time but the money wasn’t the issue,” he said on JoyNews.



Throughout his career, Chibsah played for several clubs, both in Ghana and abroad. He played for Asante Kotoko before going on to play for clubs in Turkey, Finland and Sweden.



He also represented the Ghana national team, earning 13 caps and contributing to the national football scene.



