I was paralyzed for a year and a half - Sadick Adams

Sadick Adams Ball Former Ghana U-17 star, Sadick Adams

Sun, 2 Jul 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghana U-17 star Sadick Adams, who officially announced his retirement from professional football after a 16-year career, has disclosed what influenced his decision to do so.

The 33-year-old, who shared a heartfelt message on his Facebook page, expressed his gratitude to the clubs he played for, his coaches, and his teammates.

“Today is a difficult day for me, but it is also a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for all these clubs during my football career has been a tremendous honor. With much sadness but without regret, I realize that I am no longer able to adhere to the unwavering standard of excellence that professional football demands,” Adams wrote.

“I love the game of football so much, and I know there is truly only one acceptable way to play. Knowing I can no longer compete at a level that I find acceptable. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I cherished every moment of my Football career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have played,” he added.

