I was red-carded in a game due to language barrier - Ex-Ghana striker

Former Black Stars striker, JoeTex Asamoah-Frimpong

Former Black Stars and Young Boys striker, JoeTex Asamoah-Frimpong has opened up on an incident that saw him exit the game after being shown the red card.

According to the 38-year-old, he assaulted a St. Gallen player in a league game because the player said something he didn't understand making him think that the opponent had insulted him.



Speaking in an interview on Happy FM’s Sports program ‘Where are they”, he disclosed that the language barrier caused him to react to the situation as he did not understand what the player said.



“When you don’t understand someone’s else language, you will easily get angry. I got angry because I thought Gjasula insulted me so I pushed him and he got hurt in the process. I got a red card for my offense," he recalled.



“I was handed a four-match ban and given a fine of 1,100 US dollars for assaulting St. Gallen player Jürgen Gjasula during a league match”.

The former Enyimba FC striker disclosed that he suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of football for a long time leading to his early retirement from the game.



"I got an injury in my knees and I had to do surgery three times. I walk normal but I just can’t play football with it”.



The 38-year-old capped 11 times for the Black Stars and scored two goals.



He has retired from the game and currently lives in Switzerland with his family.