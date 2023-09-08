I was sleeping - Asamoah Gyan's sarcastic clapback at tweep who questioned his tweet about Mohammed Kudus

Asamoah Gyan

Ex-Ghanaian international Asamoah has responded to a tweet under a post he made concerning Ghanaian sensation Kudus Mohamed after Ghana’s 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic in their final 2023 AFCON qualifier on Thursday, August 7 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Gyan lauded the qualities of Kudus who fetched Ghana’s much-needed equalizer with a decent freekick outside the edge of the penalty box after the Central Africans had already broken the deadlock through Luois Moufat.



Reacting to Kudus' five-star performance, the Ghanaian football legend described Kudus as the man of the moment and the star man of the Black Stars team.



However, some followers of Asamoah Gyan expressed dissenting views under his tweet, siding with his judgments with a tweet reading “Are you sure you watched it well legend? Hmmm I saw the opposite way”. Gyan left no stone unturned and replied saying “No, I didn’t watch. I was sleeping”.



Check the tweet below:





I loved how Kudus played. He was more composed and realized the balls at the right time. For me, he is the Star man in this Black Stars team at the moment. More room for improvement ???????????????????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 8, 2023

LSN/KPE



