I was surprised - Elisha Owusu on his first Black Stars call-up

Black Stars midfielder, Elisha Owusu has disclosed that he was surprised when he found out that he was going to be part of Ghana's squad for the World Cup play-offs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March.
Speaking about his maiden call-up, Elisha Owusu said he was surprised to hear his name in the squad because the game against Nigeria was a very critical game for the Black Stars.
“I was a little bit surprised because it was a really important game. I was in the squad before and to be called for those two games I was like ‘wow so big."
“I was happy and so proud. My family was very proud. As a player, that is the type of game you want to play. I think every player wants to feel this kind of pressure, this kind of difficulty game, a game that can decide a lot of things for your career." he said on Star Connect.
Elisha Owusu was part of the 26-man squad that represented Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and exited the competition at the group stages.
