I was taken out of context – Gifty Oware-Mensah explains Black Queens bonus statement

Gifty Oware-Mensah, chairperson of the Black Queens management committee, has clarified her recent comments on the team's unpaid bonuses, stating that they were "taken out of context."

The Berry Ladies FC bankroller faced significant criticism following remarks that appeared to justify the delay in payment of the team's bonuses.



The Black Queens are yet to receive their bonuses for the last three matches, totalling $7,500 per player.



In an interview with Joy Sports, Oware-Mensah addressed the issue: "The Ghana Football Association sells brands and products. Our foremost product is the Black Stars, and this spans across the world, not just in Ghana."



She continued, "The male team is the one that dominates the love and affection from the country. I find it quite worrying when I see people try to compare their treatment vis-a-vis the women's team.



"They say half a loaf is better than none, and the beauty of it is that the first reason anyone should have to wear the national jersey is because of patriotism," she added.

However, in response to public backlash on her statement amidst threats by Black Queens players to boycott their Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia, Oware-Mensah has stated that her initial remarks were taken out of context.



In a rejoinder, she reiterated her respect for the Queens and dismissed claims of disrespecting the team's efforts.



"I would like to clarify that I hold the utmost respect for the Black Queens and recognize their invaluable contributions to Ghanaian football. The intention was not to undermine the achievements of the Black Queens but to emphasize the distinct nature of each team.



"I urge Ghanaians to watch the complete video of the interview, as it provides a comprehensive context to the statements I made," she said.



