I was too emotional - Otto Addo on outburst after Portugal game

Sun, 27 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo says he is hoping to avoid a FIFA fine flowing his outbursts in the aftermath of the Black Stars’ game against Portugal last Thursday.

Otto Addo was visibly upset after USA referee Ismail gave a penalty to Ronaldo and Portugal after a challenge from defender Mohammed Salisu in the 65th minute.

Ghana put up a fight in that game, losing 2-3 in the end.

But Otto Addo in his outburst described the penalty as a gift from the referee to Ronaldo who made history as the only male player to score in 5 FIFA World Cups when he converted the penalty against Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the second group game against South Korea on Monday, Otto Addo apologized for his remarks and said he hopes to avoid a fine or any kind of punishment for the utterances.

“ First of all I like to apologize for the remarks after the game. I think I was a little bit too emotional and I hope I don’t get a fine. “

Ghana will play Korea on Monday in a game they must avoid defeat if they are to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

