I was under pressure to score - Kamaldeen Sulemana after ending goal drought

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana has disclosed how tough it was for him to go 17 games without scoring a goal for Southampton in the Premier League.

Kamaldeen joined the Premier League side in the January transfer window for a record fee and was expected to help the team escape relegation.



It took the player until the final day of the season to score his first goal in the Premier League for the Saints.



Reacting to his a brace in Southampton drew 4-4 with Liverpool, the former Stade Rennes player noted that he was relieved to have finally found the back of the net.



According to the player, there was pressure on him considering the situation the club found itself in and being a record signing.



“Yeah, I mean with the situation. I came in to help the situation and when you haven’t been able to do it, it brings a lot of pressure on you personally.”

Kamaldeen told the BBC, “I have been good on a couple of days but it hasn’t been enough. When you don’t have goals, assists it makes everything hard. I had a lot of pressure on myself especially occasionally when chances come and I miss them, it was hard mentally. I am glad to have made my mark today. Its late but I still had it.”



Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his first goal in the 28th minute with an assist from Theo Walcott.



The Black Stars forward scored his second goal in the game after he picked a pass from his half and made an impressive solo run to hit the double.



Kamaldeen ended the season with two goals and one assist in 18 matches.



