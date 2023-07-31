I wasn't paid $100,000 - CK Akonnor denies Sports Minister's claims

Former Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor has denied being paid $100,000 as an exit package after his dismissal from the national team role in September 2021.

Akonnor's clarification is in reaction to Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif's assertion that the former Asante Kotoko coach did not walk empty-handed and that he was paid $100,000 as his exit package.



''I never received the kind of money the minister mentioned. I don’t want to put out how much they paid me but it was not $100,000 as the minister said,'' Akonnor told Graphic Sports.



''My contract is still with the FA and if he likes he can go and check the agreement we had and see before making the claim and he will know that he is wrong,'' Akonnor stated.



According to Graphic Sports, the former Ashanti Gold manager also noted that he was paid in cedis and not dollars.

The Minister made his assertions during a press briefing on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, when he admitted that the government still Akonnor and ex-Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac.



''Both C.K and Milovan, once their contracts were terminated, we sat with them and negotiated their exit and C.K. was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation, same as Milovan.



''We still owe both of them and we have a payment schedule which I admit we have not followed because of constraint of funds. As and when we get funds we will pay the two coaches,'' he assured.



