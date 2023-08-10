I wear No. 42 jersey because of my idol Yaya Toure - Elisha Owusu explains

Ghana international, Elisha Owusu

Ghana international, Elisha Owusu has explained why he chose the No. 42 jersey at French Ligue 2 side AJ Auxerre.

According to him, this is in honour of his football idol, the great Yaya Toure.



Speaking in an interview, Elisha Owusu said he watched matches of Yaya Toure at Manchester City, Barcelona, and Monaco because of his admiration for the Ivorian legend.



“Everyone talks to me about this number! I took the 42 for Yaya Touré! He has always been my idol. I watched his games at City, Barcelona and Monaco. I read all his interviews. It's a personality that I love! I love everything about his game: the way he hits, his calm on the pitch,” Elisha Owusu said.

Following his return to action from the six months layoff due to an injury, the Ghana midfielder says he wants to work hard and give his best to AJ Auxerre.



He has now been named as one of three captains at the French Ligue 2 club.