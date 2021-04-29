I will acquire a new Secretariat for GBA – Dr. Manly Spain

Dr. Manly-Spain urged the coaches not to rely on rumours, but always dwell on the truth

Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, one of the Presidential aspirants in the upcoming Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) elections has said he will acquire a befitting Secretariat for the local boxing controlling body, when voted into office.

Speaking to stakeholders in the sport ahead of the GBA elections, Dr. Manly-Spain said he would use his influence to acquire a new secretariat like that of Ghana Football Association for the Authority.



“A secretariat where all executives would have their offices, a conference hall where we can host international meetings, library, and other modern facilities,” he added.



Boxing can also boost our tourism and we can reap much foreign exchange because we have great champions and rising stars.



“I am a team player, I would not work alone because am not a tyrant, I love people and would make sure Ghana Boxing is respected supported by corporate bodies and the government,” he added.



According to Dr. Manly-Spain he would work closely with all stakeholders to develop the sport when given the nod adding that holds the coaches and trainers in high esteem because they were always with the boxers, and they know what was good for the boxers as well as how to prepare and produce world champions.

He said “I would listen to you all the time, in order to know your needs, and ensure that coaches are well catered for in contracts.



“I would also make sure that boxing gyms have basic equipment to train boxers to produce quality boxers” he added.



He said “boxing is a big investment and must be operated in a serious business setting with discipline and dedication as the watchwords because there are prospects in the sport,”.



Dr. Manly-Spain urged the coaches not to rely on rumours, but always dwell on the truth.