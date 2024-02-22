I will always carry the spirit of Genk with me – Joseph Paintsil insists after sealing LA Galaxy move

The Black Stars attacker completed the move on Wednesday, February 21

Ghana international Joseph Paintsil has stressed that the spirit of KRC Genk will always be with him.

This is after sealing his move to Major League Soccer's (MLS) side, LA Galaxy.



In a post on X, Joseph Paintsil shared an emotional letter to say goodbye to KRC Genk, its players, and all the fans.



The forward said the Belgian club will always hold a special place in his heart.



"To my teammates - Thank you for the countless hours of training, the shared victories, and the moments of resilience in defeat. Together, we've smiled, cried, and fought side by side. The connection we've formed will last a lifetime, and I am forever grateful for the moments we've shared. Genk will always hold a special place in my heart," the 26-year-old said.

Joseph Paintsil continued, "The memories, the victories, the defeats, and the lessons learnt have shaped me into the person I am today. I will always carry the spirit of Genk with me. Thank You!



