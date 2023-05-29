0
I will be back soon - Tariq Lamptey provides update on injury

Tariq Lamptey Okhjl Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey

Mon, 29 May 2023

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey has disclosed that his injury is nothing serious and that he is working hard to return to full recovery.

Tariq Lamptey got injured in February 2023 and missed out on Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in March.

Speaking on Citi FM, the former Chelsea player stated that he would soon return to active football soon

“Towards the end of the season, I suffered something (of a) small (injury), but I am working hard on recovery to be back soon. I just have to just keep working hard and it’s nothing too serious,” Tariq Lamptey said.

The full-back is expected to miss the Black Stars' upcoming 2023 AFCON qualifiers match against Madagascar in June.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
