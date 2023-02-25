I will be back to club football soon - Samuel Boadu reveals

Former Hearts of Coach head coach, Samuel Boadu

Coach Samuel Boadu has revealed that he will return to club football very soon.

Boadu was sacked by Hearts of Oak following a slow start to the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season and has been replaced by Slavko Matic.



The former Medeama SC boss is currently clubless after he was released by Hearts of Oak.



However, speaking in an interview, Boadu assured that he will return to the dugout very soon.



He also implored that the country should unite and project Ghana football.

“I will be back to club football very soon many good things are coming in this new year," he told Accra-based Original FM.



“We should all come together to support Ghana football to lift Ghana football higher,” he added.



Samuel Boadu led Hearts of Oak to win the Premier League, back-to-back FA Cups, the Super Cup and the Presidents' Cup.



He has been linked to some clubs recently.