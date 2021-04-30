I will become a great player with hard work – Jeremy Doku

Ghana international Jeremy Doku

Belgium-Ghanaian attacker, Jeremy Doku has stressed that he is confident he can become a great player if he continues to keep his focus and works hard.

The talented forward was chased by English Premier League outfit Liverpool during his time at RSC Anderlecht.



However, after an approach from French League 1 side Rennais, Jeremy Doku opted to move to France instead.



Opening up on choosing Rennais over Liverpool, the dribbler has hinted that he is in no rush to play for a bigger club because he knows with hard work he can get there.

“It is not because there were great clubs that I said to myself, that's it, I can become a great player. I know players who had big clubs when they were little, and who are nowhere today."



“My family, my father, the people around me tell me that I can become a great person if I continue to work, etc etc (smile). When I was younger and people told me it was good, my dad always found something wrong. So it comes through work, the confidence of the coach, the people around,” the teenager told L'Équipe in an interview.



At Rennais, the 18-year-old has impressed this season and has been tipped to even get better in the years to come if he continues to work on himself.