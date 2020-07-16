Sports News

I will command Black Stars defense soon – Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwah has set sights on becoming an integral member of the Black Stars under Charles Kwabla Akonnor.

According to the former WAFA versatile defender, it will a dream come true for him to don the national colours and is hoping to command the defense line of the senior national in two years’ time.



Caleb Amankwah had a scintillating performance for his side in the scrapped Ghana Premier League amassing some Man of the Match award.

In an interview with Kwaku Osei, he said, “I will command the defense of the Black Stars by two years and it’s possible for me to do so”



“I am a very disciplined player so if I get the needed call up and the right manager, I will be able to mastermind the defense for years to come,” he said.

