I will continue to monitor Ghana Premier League to get players for Black Stars – Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton Hailed On Social Media For Dropping Andre Ayew Against Angola Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton has disclosed that he has been impressed with the quality of players in the local leagues.

After watching a number of Ghana Premier League games in the last few months, the gaffer says he is determined to continue monitoring players to select the ones that can play for the Black Stars.

“It is my role to access and find out those who can have the opportunity. That opportunity might come because it’s a starting opportunity or maybe that opportunity will come because somebody who is starting is not available,” the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said in an interview with Asempa FM.

He continued, “I will continue to pay attention to the league here and yes there are quality players here. This is for sure.”

Coach Chris Hughton will on Monday, June 12, start training with the Black Stars as part of preparations for the clash against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The game is scheduled to be played on June 18.

